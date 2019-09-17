|
Lloyd Robert Replogle (Smith) was born January 8, 1947 in Chico, California to Wilbur and Elizabeth Welllman Replogle. He died September 2, 2019 in Castro Valley, CA at the age of 72.
Lloyd joined the armed forces at age 18 and served as a combat medic in the Vietnam War, in the Wolfhound Regiment of the 25th Infantry Division. He earned a Bronze Star for his service. When he returned home, he attended Chico State University and obtained his degrees in civil and mechanical engineering. During college, he met his wife-to-be Linda Brown and they married after three years.
He worked as a civil engineer in Oregon before beginning a long career with the USDA. He moved to Hollister in 1982 and spent the rest of his career there, proudly working with the farmers and ranchers of San Benito County. He also became a father to two children, Crystal Teresa Replogle (1985) and Justin Donald Replogle (1986).
He retired from the USDA in 2009 after 30 years of service. In retirement he was able to enjoy frequently dining at his favorite restaurants in Hollister and traveling to visit family around the West Coast. He was also able to attend reunions with members of his infantry regiment.
Lloyd is predeceased by his father Wilbur Replogle; mother Elizabeth Smith; step-father Hubert "Smitty" Smith; brother Hubert "Bert" Smith; and his ex-wife Linda Brown Replogle Hammack. He is survived by his siblings Phyllis and Hugh (Sandi) Smith of Yuba City; Paul Replogle (Karen) of Centralia, WA; and his children Crystal of Oakland and Justin (Betsy Shimer Replogle) of Ventura.
Services have already been held. He was buried with military honors in Chico Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Disabled Veterans of California or the California State Park Foundation.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019