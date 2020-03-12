|
Life-long San Benito County resident Lupe Velasco Ortiz, passed away on March 7th, 2020 at the age of 87 years.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13th, at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
On Friday, March 14th, family and friends will meet at Mission San Juan Bautista at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of the Resurrection. Interment will follow at San Juan District Cemetery.
Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020