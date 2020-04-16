|
|
|
Manuel H. Arreola (77), of Hollister, California, entered into rest on April 4, 2020. Manuel moved to Hollister, CA. at a young age to build a life with his devoted and loving wife Margarita. He was a dedicated father and grandfather and will forever be remembered for being there when his family needed him. He was someone who advised many to be good to others, he promoted education and gave great business advice. Many family and friends will always be grateful for his examples of demonstrating respect and generosity.
Manuel always looked forward to family gatherings to enjoy great conversations and lots of laughter. He was the kindest, most hard working, and gentlest of souls. His strength is unmatched and his spirit and legacy will live in our hearts forever.
Manuel is survived by his beloved wife Margarita of 56 years and their six children Victor (Heidi), Jorge (Dolores), Gabriel (Sarah), Manuel Jr (Maria), Margarita II (Joseph), Delia and seven grandsons and two granddaughters.
He is also survived by his brother Nicolas Arreola and sister Donaciana Murillo and will be lovingly remembered by numerous nephews and nieces. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Marin and Hermenegilda, and his brothers Carmen and Marin II.
Due to the current circumstances, a Catholic mass and Celebration of Life will be planned for family and friends at a later date.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020