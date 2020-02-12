Home

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Pajaro Valley Memorial Park
Marilyn Corrine Rodriguez


1938 - 2020
Marilyn Corrine Rodriguez Obituary
Marilyn Corrine Rodriguez passed away surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 8, 2020, she was 81. Marilyn was born on June. 30, 1938, in Watsonville, California to Edward "Eddie" Phillips and Corrine "Dede" Phillips. The Phillips family were long time Watsonville residents and business owners who developed and ran the East Lake shopping center, and many other local businesses.

Marilyn was blessed to have lived in many areas throughout her life including Virginia, Buffalo NY, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and London. She eventually settled back to the Bay Area and Central Coast regions.

Marilyn was known for her glowing smile, and love For her family and friends. She loved crafting, knitting, crocheting and was proud of her garden. She had a special love for animals, especially her fur babies, her many chickens, and local wild life birds that she fed daily. Marilyn was an avid sports fan and loved her Raiders and SF Giants. She was a collector of sports memorabilia and amassed a very impressive collection that was admired by many that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children: Monica Dinsmore (Steve). Michelle Alexander (Rick), Michael Dunn, Mary Vaughn, Joeann Vaughn, and Corrine Zorra (Steve). Grandchildren; Landen and Quinn Alexander, Cade and Avery Dinsmore, Emily and Molly Solano, Adrian Galvan, Eddie and Emilia Zorra.


Services and burial will be held on February 21 2020, at 2PM at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.


In lieu of flowers, please donate to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue of the Central Coast in memory of Marilyn.


https://www.peaceofminddogrescue.org/POMDRDonation.php?donationtype=tribute


POMDR
PO Box 51554
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020
