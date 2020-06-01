Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Mark's life story with friends and family

Share Mark's life story with friends and family



Mark was born on June 15, 1960 to Joanie and Charlie Lacasa. He attended Sacred Heart and San Benito High. From a young age, he excelled athletically, as a Little League baseball player and proud two-time Punt, Pass and Kick victor. At the age of 13, Mark won the only wheelie competition Hollister ever had; on the 4th of July, 1973, CHP ended the competition that had begun at the Veterans' Memorial Building when, four blocks later, Mark was still riding his wheelie past ?4th Street?.??????

His challenge-embracing love of competition only grew, as he excelled in his career as a General Manager for 35 years. His work, for which he won numerous statewide sales competitions, gave him the opportunity to travel and explore, from Europe to the Caribbean.

He also carried that adventurous spirit with him as he became an accomplished motorcycle racer, skilled in all aspects of the sport, winning several series championships in flat track and enduro. As Mark was also involved in promotion for his cousin, AMA Hall of Fame rider Donald Castro, his brother Mike liked to say that Mark was "a God-born racer, with a little help from Donald".

Mark will be remembered by the many lives he touched as a caring friend, a devoted son and brother, a warm and loving husband and father, and a wonderful grandfather with a playful spirit.

?

The memorial service and the celebration of life will be held at the 101 Livestock Market and Trailer Sales, 4400 Hwy 101 95004, on ?Saturday, June 13? at 11am. Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP for celebration of life BBQ by contacting Derek Lacasa at ?209-568-7606??????

Be sure to visit ?

Mark Gregory Lacasa, a lifelong resident of Hollister, California, passed away on April 28, 2020. He died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 59. Mark is survived by his wife Cindi, brother Mike, three children Dustin, Derek and Morgan, and three grandchildren Leighla, Eugene and Josephine.Mark was born on June 15, 1960 to Joanie and Charlie Lacasa. He attended Sacred Heart and San Benito High. From a young age, he excelled athletically, as a Little League baseball player and proud two-time Punt, Pass and Kick victor. At the age of 13, Mark won the only wheelie competition Hollister ever had; on the 4th of July, 1973, CHP ended the competition that had begun at the Veterans' Memorial Building when, four blocks later, Mark was still riding his wheelie past ?4th Street?.??????His challenge-embracing love of competition only grew, as he excelled in his career as a General Manager for 35 years. His work, for which he won numerous statewide sales competitions, gave him the opportunity to travel and explore, from Europe to the Caribbean.He also carried that adventurous spirit with him as he became an accomplished motorcycle racer, skilled in all aspects of the sport, winning several series championships in flat track and enduro. As Mark was also involved in promotion for his cousin, AMA Hall of Fame rider Donald Castro, his brother Mike liked to say that Mark was "a God-born racer, with a little help from Donald".Mark will be remembered by the many lives he touched as a caring friend, a devoted son and brother, a warm and loving husband and father, and a wonderful grandfather with a playful spirit.The memorial service and the celebration of life will be held at the 101 Livestock Market and Trailer Sales, 4400 Hwy 101 95004, on ?Saturday, June 13? at 11am. Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP for celebration of life BBQ by contacting Derek Lacasa at ?209-568-7606?????? dereklacasa@yahoo.com ??????Be sure to visit ? Grunnagle.com?????? to see Marks obituary Video.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store