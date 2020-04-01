|
Graveside service was held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn in Sacramento, Ca. for Mary F. Cesco who died March 16, 2020 in Santa Maria, Ca at the age of 108.
Mary was born November 15, 1911 in Napa, Ca. to Francisco Terra and Florence Martin, immigrants of the Azore Islands. The family lived in Gridley, Ca. where Mary grew up to be a self taught accordion player. In 1929 she married Tony Vierra and had daughters Bernice and Mary. Her second marriage to Milo White moved them to West Sacramento, Ca. where Mary worked for Kendall's Dress Shop and was very active in the Women of the Moose.
After Mick's passing she moved to Hollister, Ca. near Bernice, where she met and married Everett Cesco. After his passing, Mary moved to Los Alamos, Ca. to be near daughter, Mary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three husbands, Siblings, Aggie Lawrence, Eva Mattos, Helen Elmore, Clarence Mattos and daughter Bernice Galdos. She is survived by daughter Mary Caldera, Siblings, Frances Alley, Oroville, Lucille Townsend, Redding, Frank and John Terry, Biggs, Bill Mattos, West Sacramento. Stepsons Craig Cesco, Freemont, Trent Cesco, Livermore. 5 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 15 Great-Great Grandchildren & 3 Step Grandchildren.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Apr. 1 to Apr. 15, 2020