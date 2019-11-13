|
Michael Bernard Conlan passed away in Pahrump, NV, on November 5, 2019, at the age of 77.
Michael is predeceased by his father, Bernard T Conlan, his mother, Veronica A Bonetti and his sister, Lorelei V Tau.
Michael is lovingly remembered by his son, Michael D Conlan of Pahrump, NV, his daughter, Jennifer L Banchero of Jackson, TN, their mother, Linda Kass, his granddaughters, Alexis R Banchero and Ciara A Conlan, his brothers, Tim T Conlan, John A Conlan and Patrick E Conlan, his sister, Neila A Saccullo-Filice and many nieces and nephews, all of whom, "Loved Uncle Mike."
Michael was born in San Jose, CA, on August 11, 1942. He attended Live Oak High School and continued his education at Gavilan College. He completed 6 years in the Army National Guard. After those years of service, he worked as an Animal Control Officer for Santa Clara County for 12 years, then worked as a Construction Heavy Equipment Operator until retirement.
Michael truly loved the outdoors, whether hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking, riding horses or 4-wheeling. He constantly explored his surroundings in search of wonders to share with his family. He cared for countless domestic animals over many years for both pleasure and to make available, valuable life skills to younger generations.
The family will conduct a celebration of life in Nevada at a date TBD.
