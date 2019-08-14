Home

Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
For more information about
Mike Garcia
View Funeral Home Obituary
More Obituaries for Mike Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Garcia

Mike Garcia Obituary
Mike Garcia of Hollister, CA passed away in his home on August 3, 2019. Born in Lubbock, TX, Mike spent his young adult life in Gilroy, CA before moving to Hollister, CA for 30 years. He will be forever missed by his Wife, Luzann (Batrez) Garcia, as well as his four loving children; Danielle (Joe) Vasquez, Phillip (Kevin) Garcia, Nicole (Trevor) Garcia, and Kristen Garcia. He is also survived by his siblings; Margie Garcia, Elsa Garcia Pipes, Gina Garcia Lujan, Pete Garcia, Lonnie Garcia Handel, and Maria Luisa Garcia, As well as his grandchildren; Jordan Gaitan, Marcus Vasquez, Graycen Caudle, Savannah and Gavin Mccollum.
A Rosary Vigil will be held on Wednesday Aug 21, 2019 at Habing Funeral Home at 7:00pm. A Funeral mass will be held on Thursday Aug 22, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church, Gilroy. Reception to follow. All info & updates at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, 2019
