Nancy Jane Daudet, aged 82, died May 23, 2020, in her home. Nancy was born March 31, 1938, in Tacoma, Washington, the eldest of four children of Gerhart and Betty Kammeyer.

Nancy was married for 54 years to John W. Daudet Jr., until his death in 2010.

Nancy loved to cook, bake, sew, knit, quilt, and garden. As a talented baker she was widely known for her pies and chocolate chip cookies. Nancy was a Jehovah's Witness and loved teaching others what she learned from the Bible. She was commonly known in Hollister as the "Spudnut Lady" for her frequent public ministry outside of the donut shop.

Nancy was also preceded in death by her grandson David Aaron Maslen; her brother Robert (Buzzy) Kammeyer; and her sister Sally Murphy.

She is survived by six children: John W. Daudet III (Gloria) of Hollister, Thomas Daudet (Pam) of Washington, Linda Daudet of Anaheim, Karen Burwell (Edd) of Chico, Mary Joly (Jim) of Yreka, and Judy Salinas (Roy) of Gilroy. She is also survived by her brother, James Kammeyer, 15 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and many dear friends she viewed as family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store