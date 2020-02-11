|
Noreen passed away after a short illness. She is survived by sisters Eileen Ruiz and Kathleen Petree; 9 nieces and nephews and multiple great nieces and nephews. She loved to cook, travel and spend time with her family. She was always willing to help anyone who needed it. A Memorial Service will be held at Mission San Juan Bautista on Friday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at San Juan District Cemetery Visit www.grunnagle.com for condolences.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020