Peter was born March 1983 to Pedro Sr and Lennie Griego in San Jose, CA. He is the only son of their four children. In 1996 his family moved to Hollister. He attended Rancho Middle School and later graduated from San Benito High in 2001.

In 2003 Peter met his love Alicia and on September 18, 2004 they were married. Together they raised their four children while residing in Hollister.

Peter loved motorcycles, cooking, and BBQing.

He was a quiet, humble, dependable, and loving man. He loved his wife and kids with all his heart and was a dedicated family man. He worked hard to provide for his family. His loss has truly left all who knew him with a broken heart.

His memory will live on thru his wife, four kids, and everyone's lives he ever touched.

Pedro Griego Jr. Is buried at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose, Ca.

You may contact Alicia Griego for any flowers or donations at :

