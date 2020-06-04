Priscilla Joyce Hill, 82, of Payson, Utah, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born the oldest of 2 daughters on September 24, 1937 in Farmington, Maine to her loving parents Harold Bert and Francis Rhoades Tyler Knowles.
On September 17, 1960 she married her sweetheart, Ralph O. Hill in Brockton, Massachusetts. Together they had 2 sons. Ralph passed away on November 26, 2018.
Priscilla was employed at 3M Company for 7 years working as a key punch operator. She and Ralph owned and operated their own office supply store for several years. From 1980 to present, she worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer.
She was a member of the San Juan Bautista City Council in California for 20 years. She also served as Mayor. Priscilla was also a member of the Eastern Star in Hollister for 10 years and 4H Leader for over 10 years. She volunteered at the Payson Veteran Center.
Her favorite hobbies were quilting and knitting baby blankets.
Priscilla was a member of the Methodist Church and most recently the Hope Baptist Church in Payson.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Priscilla is survived by her sons, Paul D. Hill (Esther) of Hollister, California, and Peter E. Hill (Judy) of Hollister, California, 2 grandchildren Adam Z. Hill (Kimberly) of Hollister, California, and DeAna Ratliff of Los Banos, California, 3 great-grandchildren Amelia Hill of Hollister, California; Ashley Lopez of Scottsdale, Arizona; Louis Lopez of Hollister, California; Anthony Silva of Los Banos, California; and Noah Silva of Los Banos, California, 3 great-great-grandchildren Temperance and Landon Lopez of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Legend Lopez of Hollister, California. She is also survived by her sister Betsy Knowles of Milton, New Hampshire.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson Nicholas Hill.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 1700 West, Bluffdale, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com
