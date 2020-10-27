Ramona Montenegro, a longtime resident of Truckee, passed suddenly on September 16, 2020, from a stroke due to chronic hypertension. She was 68.
Born the second of five children, Ramona was raised in Hollister, California. Growing up surrounded by siblings, many cousins, uncles, and aunts, she enjoyed family get-togethers, and was usually the first one on the dance floor and the last one off.
In November 1975, Ramona began her life long career as a State of California EDD representative in Watsonville. Her compassion, Spanish language skills, and supportive nature allowed her to excel within her position. She traveled throughout Northern California many times over her 40-year tenure, worked in South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, and finally settled in Truckee, CA.
Ramona was an active member of Tahoe Faith Fellowship church. She spread joy and always offered a smile to all who crossed her path. She was a blessed spirit and always praised God for it.
She is survived by her two sons Nathaniel & Patrick Mills, older sister Benita, younger brothers Mackie and Anthony (Judy), nieces Sierra and Riley , nephews Jon (Kasia), Tai, Angel, Vince, Tyler and Emmett. She was preceded in death by her mother Lugarda Arballo, father Macario Montenegro, and younger brother Dan.
A celebration of life memorial mass will be held at St. Benedict's Church, Hollister, CA 95023, on November 6, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial will follow immediately after the mass. For more information, send email to, rememberingramona2020@gmail.com