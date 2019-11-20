|
Raymond Edward Alnas passed away unexpectedly at his San Juan Bautista home on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at the age of 75 years. He was born on May 04, 1944 in San Juan Bautista and lived there his entire life. Raymond joined the U.S. Navy in 1962, served in the Vietnam War, and was Post Commander at Post 6359 in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was a carpenter and contractor who was well known for his work. In the 1990s, Raymond collaborated with a small group of locals to revive the Top Hatters motorcycle club. He loved to spend time with friends and family and ride his motorcycle. Raymond was preceded to heaven by his parents John and Ramona Alnas, his siblings John, Joe, Erlinda, and Willie, his wife Roberta, and his son Rodney. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Anita, Richard, Ernest,and Rosalie, his sons Raymond, Rikki, Russell, Rion, Reinny, and Ruben, his grandchildren Randy, Raeann, Carley, Rachel, Krystal, Rikki, Mia, Russell, Khalessi, and Kaine, and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22nd at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, November 23rd, visitation will be at the mortuary from 09:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Family and friends will then proceed to Mission San Juan Bautista for a Mass of the Resurrection at 12:00 noon. A Celebration of Life will follow at Mission San Juan Bautista Olive Garden. Visit www.grunnagle.com for condolences
