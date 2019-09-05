|
Resident of Hollister. Born in San Jose to Jack & Mary Turturici. Graduated from Campbell High School in 1938. Attended San Jose State College for one year then enrolled at O'Connor School of Nursing, graduating in 1942. While at nursing school she was awarded from the U.S. Public Service with the Meritorius Service Medal for her contribution as an instructor for members of the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corp during war time. Upon graduation she married her high school sweetheart Paul who was now in the army. A union that lasted forty years with endless memories. In 1950, the family moved to Hollister where Paul farmed and she continued in nursing. After forty years of nursing she retired in 1982. She continued with her education and keeping her nursing license active for thirty more years. She took great pride in her work, social and fund raising activities for her community and charities. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She will always be remembered for her loyalty, love, kindness and generosity to all. A member of The Italian Catholic Federation in both Hollister and Santa Cruz, past president of Sacred Heart School and past president of the Hollister Ladies Elks. Survived by son Vincent and wife Judy. Grandchildren: Vincent and Michael Campisi, Tiffani and husband Brian Rudolfs. Great-grandchildren: Krystle and Ashley Campisi, Jon and Taylor Rudolfs, Nicholas Rudolfs. Great-great grandchildren: Dillon, Ethan and Zack. Proceeded in death by husband Paul, son Jack, brother Ignatuis Turturici and parents. Funeral services have already been held. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy may make a donation in Rosalie's name to; Hope Services / Fish & loaves, Italian Catholic Federation / Gifts of Love, Sacred Heart School Foundation and Italian Catholic Federation Hollister Scholarship.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019