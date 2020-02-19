Home

Rosemary Nossett


1932 - 2020
Rosemary Nossett Obituary
Rosemary Nossett passed away in Scotts Valley, California on January 31st, 2020 at the age of 87 years. She and her husband Charles moved to Hollister in 2000 and lived at Ridgemark. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 2nd, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street in Hollister followed by a luncheon at the church. Inurnment will be at California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Road, Seaside at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020
