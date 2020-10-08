Rosie Padilla passed away September 30, 2020 at the age of 75. She owned a restaurant and started a home care business in Hollister. A resident of Hollister left later to retire in Fresno. She loved animals she raised including horses, dogs, pigs and parrots. She is survived by her brother Phillip and sister Cora, both living in Fresno. She leaves behind her beloved Nash, and her children Ron, Cheryl, Joann, Jesse, Mike, Paul and many grandchildren. Private burial at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Fresno on October 9 2020, public viewing can be after 2pm.

Make any contributions to your local SPCA.



