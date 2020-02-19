|
|
|
Ruth L Huston passed away peacefully on Jan 23, 2020 after a brief
illness she was 87.
She will be dearly missed by her loving husband George of 69 years, her
children, John (Lori) of Hollister, Stephen (Sheri) of Hollister, her beloved
grandchildren Haley (Manuel) Rabello, Patrick (Sarah) Huston, Hunter Huston
and step-great grandson Carter, her brother Donald (Arline) Groscup of
Scottsdale AZ sister Francis (Bob) Withers of San Jose, as well as countless
nieces and nephews relatives and friends.
Ruth was born in San Juan Bautista to Daniel and Anna Groscup. She
grew up attending local schools and graduated from San Benito High School in
1950 where she had met the love of her life, George. They married that same
year.
Ruth worked for Mission Foods in San Juan Bautista and moved to the
Hollister location where she worked as a cashier for many years. She loved her
job interacting with new and old customers. In 1951 Ruth went to work for
Hollister Auto Parts which was owned by her new in-laws. George and Ruth
became owners and after many dedicated years she retired in 2017.
They traveled many places via airplane with family and friends, as both
her and George were pilots. Later in life they joined travel clubs and went
sight-seeing by motorhome.
She loved cooking, baking and canning foods She even taught us kids to
cook She has many special recipes that we still follow today She was very
family oriented, hosting all the holiday and birthday celebrations. She had a
big heart and was always taking care of family members She loved to play card
and board games every night with her husband and when the grandchildren were over.
Ruth was a member of the Ninety-Nines Women Pilots, The Hollister
Airman Association, The Hollister Travel Club and The Salinas Boat Club.
Ruth, was a special lady full of grace and poise! She was very kind,
generous and supportive. Her greatest gift in life was her family. We will miss
her dearly!
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2020