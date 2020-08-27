Socorro Haro, also known as Suky, passed away on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020.
Loved by many, Suky was born to Jose Villegas and Ernestina Jaso in 1934 in Mexico City. She was 15 years old when she moved to this area with her Mother and siblings. The family eventually settled in Hollister on Hazel St.
One day she went down the street, to have a dress made by Maria Haro and met her future husband, Rene Haro. After Rene returned from the Korean War, she married him and they started a family.
Before she was married, she along with many others worked in agriculture. Rene was working building bridges, so the family moved around, but returned to Hollister. Some may remember her when the family owned Public Drive-In Market on the corner of San Benito and South Street. Over the years, while raising her children, she worked seasonally for Tri Valley Growers Cannery.
Suky is survived by her brother Rafael (Angela) Villegas, her four children John Henry Haro, Mark Haro, Arthur Larry & (Susana) Haro and Annabel Haro. Her grandchildren Zachary Haro, Laura Maciel, Jonah Platt, Nathan Platt, Matthew Pena, Alexa Haro, and Nicolas Haro.
Preceded in death by her husband Rene Haro, father Jose Villegas, mother Ernestina Jaso, brothers Robert Villegas, Jose Villegas, and her sisters Maria Luisa Bravo-Espinosa, and Carmen Villegas Aguilar.
Services will be held at a date to be announced.
