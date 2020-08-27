1/1
Socorro Haro
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Socorro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Socorro Haro, also known as Suky, passed away on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020.
Loved by many, Suky was born to Jose Villegas and Ernestina Jaso in 1934 in Mexico City. She was 15 years old when she moved to this area with her Mother and siblings. The family eventually settled in Hollister on Hazel St.
One day she went down the street, to have a dress made by Maria Haro and met her future husband, Rene Haro. After Rene returned from the Korean War, she married him and they started a family.
Before she was married, she along with many others worked in agriculture. Rene was working building bridges, so the family moved around, but returned to Hollister. Some may remember her when the family owned Public Drive-In Market on the corner of San Benito and South Street. Over the years, while raising her children, she worked seasonally for Tri Valley Growers Cannery.
Suky is survived by her brother Rafael (Angela) Villegas, her four children John Henry Haro, Mark Haro, Arthur Larry & (Susana) Haro and Annabel Haro. Her grandchildren Zachary Haro, Laura Maciel, Jonah Platt, Nathan Platt, Matthew Pena, Alexa Haro, and Nicolas Haro.
Preceded in death by her husband Rene Haro, father Jose Villegas, mother Ernestina Jaso, brothers Robert Villegas, Jose Villegas, and her sisters Maria Luisa Bravo-Espinosa, and Carmen Villegas Aguilar.
Services will be held at a date to be announced.
Please visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hollister from Aug. 27 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
831-637-3757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved