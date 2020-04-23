|
Susan Jane Swanson passed away in her home at Amity Ranch on March 16, 2020, surrounded by love and with her daughters, Tina and Patty, by her side. She lived in San Benito County, California, for 40 years, where she took great joy in riding, hiking, and exploring the lovely land of this county.
Susan was widowed and preceded in death by her husband Joseph Swanson (1975) and her second love David Copenhagen (1980). She lived with her daughters Tina and Patty at Amity Ranch, sharing a house with Tina, and next door to Patty, her husband David Reikowski, and their three children Elizabeth, Matthew, and Peter. Susan cherished time with her family and passed on to her grandchildren her deep reverence for the land and its care. Susan's home was a gathering place and a haven where friends became family and all shared in the serenity of the land, the care of the animals, and the joy of deep and abiding friendship.
Susan was cremated and her ashes were spread at the Ranch by her family. Her family will hold a celebration of her life at the Ranch when it is once again safe to gather together.
Susan honored service. If you wish to contribute to one of the many service groups she supported, the family asks that you consider:
The American Friends Service
Doctors without Borders
The American Civil Liberties Union
The Natural Resources Defense Council
