William "Bill" Chesnut passed away in Stockton, CA on December 4th, 2019. Born in 1942 in Richmond, CA, he was preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Marjorie Chesnut, who had moved the family to Hollister in 1946.
Graduating from San Benito High School in 1960, he joined the California National Guard, then followed in his father's footsteps and joined the plumbing trade, which he worked in for 35 years, first at Bauder Plumbing, then Saufnauer Plumbing. Finally his last few years before retiring in 1997, he commuted to San Jose to work for Helwig Plumbing. He was always busy, enjoying boating, snow skiing, Jeeping, motorhoming and working with his street rod. He had a great sense of humor that even his illness couldn't take away.
Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy Renz Chesnut, two daughters, Karen Eichler of Stockton and Annette (Ryan) Bevers of Pleasanton, and four grandchildren, Robert and Rachel Eichler and Brayden and Marisa Bevers. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy (Bob) Martin of Paso Robles, brother Ken (Jacque) Chesnut of Gilroy and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020, at the Hollister Elks Lodge, 351 Astro Drive, Hollister from 1-4 pm. Donations are preferred to the .
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019