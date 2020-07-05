1/1
- Nee McDermott Mary E. Condon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share -'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Condon - Nee McDermott December 23, 1921 - March 20, 2020 San Diego Mary Condon passed away peacefully on March 20th at age ninety eight, having lived independently for ninety seven years. She was the fourth offspring of Mary and Thomas McDermott, born in Ida Grove, Iowa but having resided in San Diego the the past 60 years.Mary had worked for the government many years before retiring after which she became an active member of the Mission San Diego de Alcala parish where she volunteered her services in the Gift Shop in addition to counting money after the Sunday masses. She was an active member of the Mission-aires.She is survived by one sister, Catherine Lauth, several nieces and nephews. She was a fiery little red head who is sorely missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved