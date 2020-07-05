Mary E. Condon - Nee McDermott December 23, 1921 - March 20, 2020 San Diego Mary Condon passed away peacefully on March 20th at age ninety eight, having lived independently for ninety seven years. She was the fourth offspring of Mary and Thomas McDermott, born in Ida Grove, Iowa but having resided in San Diego the the past 60 years.Mary had worked for the government many years before retiring after which she became an active member of the Mission San Diego de Alcala parish where she volunteered her services in the Gift Shop in addition to counting money after the Sunday masses. She was an active member of the Mission-aires.She is survived by one sister, Catherine Lauth, several nieces and nephews. She was a fiery little red head who is sorely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store