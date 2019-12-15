|
CMDR Daniel C. Whiting, USCG - RET. 1956 - 2019 San Diego For 63 years, Daniel shared his happiness and joy of life with all he encountered. His passion for the sea led him to a lifetime of surfing, diving, sailing, and a career as a Marine Safety officer in the US Coast Guard. Through his efforts, oceans were cleaned, trash was gathered, and children and adults were taught to care for the environment. The world is a better place because of Daniel.His memory will always be a treasure in the hearts of family, friends, co-workers, students, and anyone else who managed to cross paths with him. Daniel graduated from Escondido High School in 1974, and the US Coast Guard Academy in 1978.He was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Whiting. He is survived by his wife, Aida; and son, Randy; his mother, Marie Whiting; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and John McBride; and brothers, Andrew, Stephen, and Douglas (Kerie). Aida and Randy are grateful for the acts of kindness and words of encouragement given by so many. Memorial services will be private. GODSPEED Danny Boy, the universe will be forever blessed with your relaxed and positive vibes.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019