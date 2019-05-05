Tania Homonchuk - Swain M.D. November 13, 1953 - April 21, 2019 San Diego Tania passed away due to complications from her ongoing treatment of her late state Metastatic Ovarian Cancer. Tania battled this terrible disease with uncommon strength, courage, dignity, and grace for nearly nine years. Her loving husband, Peter, and her beloved sons, Gregory and Duncan, were with her when she passed.Tania was born to Peter Homonchuk and Lois Mead Homonchuk in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from Hollywood High School in 1970. She then attended Princeton University graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Biology in 1974. After taking a year off to work in a research laboratory, she enrolled at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in 1975, graduating in 1979 as an M.D. In 1983, she completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Washington and became board certified in this field. Subsequently, she also became board certified in Emergency Medicine and practiced in this field for over 35 years. During this career, she held medical licenses in and practiced in the states of Idaho, Washington, Hawaii, and California, as well as the country of New Zealand.A lifelong sailor, Tania circumnavigated the globe in the mid 1980s and sailed throughout the South Pacific with her husband and sons in 2004-2006.Tania was loved, respected, and admired by all who interacted with her. She leaves an immense void and will be sorely missed.Tania is survived by her husband, Peter of San Diego; son, Gregory of Pasadena, CA; and son, Duncan of East Somerville, MA; as well as her beloved and faithful K-9 companion, Abby.Tania's ashes will be scattered off the coast of San Diego on May 19.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to the Ovarian Cancer Organization of your choice. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019