|
|
Abraham Vicente Soto, 14, of Ramona passed away on September 16, 2019. He leaves behind his parents, Julio and Cynthia Soto, grandparents Mary and Rob Snyder, Luciano Soto and Teresa Castro.
Abraham was a freshman at Ramona High School and was loved by all who knew him. He was an avid gamer, a computer whiz, a Rubik's Cube master and a Parkour expert. Abraham also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life in his honor on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 6pm at the San Diego Police Officer's Association located at 8388 Vickers St., San Diego, CA 92111.
Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019