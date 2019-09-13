|
|
Ada Elder Durairaj January 25, 2017 - September 6, 2019 San Diego Last Friday evening, September 6, 2019, San Diego tragically lost Ada Elder Durairaj, to congestive heart failure. She was just two years, seven months of age.Born three months early on January 25, 2017, Ada spent the majority of her life at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. Ada had a complex congenital heart defect which required several surgeries to repair. Ada was not expected to survive infancy, but she went on to beat the odds, to the profound joy of all who knew her. Many clinicians in three different hospitals were essential to Ada's survival and, later, her wellbeing. Her family wants to specifically acknowledge the dedication of Dr. John Nigro, who accepted Ada as a surgical candidate in spite of the risks, and Dr. Howaida El-Said, who was Ada's greatest advocate.Despite her rough road, Ada was an exceptionally cheerful and charismatic child. She was known for her curly, brown mop of hair that was always playfully askew. Ada's brown eyes shined with warmth and crinkled when she smiled, which she often did. She loved to laugh and stick her tongue out when she thought something was particularly funny. Ada enjoyed making music, books (especially "Where the Wild Things Are" when enacted by her dad), garden strolls, learning sign language, snuggling, and playing with her twin sister. She hated having her teeth brushed, but her mom still did it anyway. (Ada always seemed to forgive her for that.)Ada's favorite word to sign was "more," which she regularly used to express her delight. She taught the people around her to appreciate life in the moment, to savor the simple things, and to prioritize relationships. In this way, Ada was an exceptionally wise child. While her death was tragic, her family is comforted by the fact that she sincerely enjoyed her short time on earth and certainly made the most of every minute.Ada was adored by her devoted parents, Amialya and Prem Durairaj, as well as her twin sister, Ramona. Her life was enriched by the love of grandparents, family, and friends who regularly visited. Ada will be greatly missed by clinicians and administrators at the Helen Bernardy Center, pulmonary unit, as well as the cardiovascular, neonatal, and pediatric ICUs. Many of her nurses and physicians are expected to attend her funeral to pay their respects.A celebration of Ada's brief but impactful life will be held at Clairemont Mortuary, 4266 Mt Abernathy Ave., at 10:00 am, this Saturday. The parents have requested that the guests wear colorful clothing to reflect Ada's visual preferences. To honor her memory, Ada's family and friends are establishing a fund in her name at Rady Children's Hospital. It is our intention that this fund will support research at Rady Children's Heart Institute, per the family's designation. All donations are tax-deductible. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to http://give.rchsd.org/site/TR?px=1026326&fr_id=1180&pg=personal
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019