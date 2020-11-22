Ada Lee Barry

May 10, 1938 - November 3, 2020

Vista

Ada Lee Barry, 82, of Vista, California, was taken to heaven peacefully on November 3, 2020, due to natural causes at Tri-City Medical Hospital in Oceanside, CA. Lee was born on May 10, 1938, in Pineville, Kentucky, the only child to Oakley Johnson and Beatrice Asher. Lee later settled down in Vista, California. She was employed with Oceanside Unified School District and retired after 30 years of teaching.Lee was preceded in death by her father, Oakley Johnson, son David McClure, mother Beatrice Asher, and late husband Col. Clarence D. Barry. She is survived by her four sons; Kevin McClure, of Vista, CA; Donald Barry (Lora), of Wichita, KS; David Barry (Lori), of Vista, CA; and Douglas Barry of Stuttgart, Germany; five grandchildren: Chrystal Burns, Charlene Garcia, Thomas Helton, Nicole Barry, and Kelly Barry; five great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. Lee loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and her love for this country. She attended Bible study regularly at Calvary Chapel Vista and North Coast Church, Vista. She spent much of her time with her great-grandchildren. Lee will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, Oceanside, CA, for a viewing. The outside funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Vista. Graveside services will follow at Eternal Hills Funeral Home at 2:15 p.m.



