Agnes G. Wier August 19, 1922 - March 3, 2020 San Diego Agnes G. Wier, age 97, died in San Diego, California. Agnes Allen was born on her family's dairy farm in San Diego's Mission Valley. She graduated from San Diego High School, and at SDSU she majored in botany. There she met R. Norman Wier. Agnes and Norman married in 1948 and began raising their children in Pacific Beach, then in the Fletcher Hills home they built and enjoyed for 56 years. Agnes was a homemaker and taught preschool at Fletcher Hills Presbyterian Church, where she and Norman worshipped and volunteered. Agnes was also a volunteer fundraiser for the , delivered food for Meals on Wheels, and was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. Agnes was a gentle, warm and loving person who nurtured her family and friendships. Agnes and Norm hosted countless gatherings featuring delicious meals she skillfully prepared. The annual "taco parties" on Tyrone Street, which began in 1971, were a feast of food and joy for all who attended. Agnes and Norm enjoyed decades of travel and exploration. They strengthened the family bonds with annual summer camping trips to the High Sierra, and took up backpacking in the 1970s. In retirement they continued their camping adventures, then toured and cruised many parts of the world, including the Americas, Europe and the Far East. In 2011 Agnes and Norman moved to Belmont Village in Sabre Springs, where they and their family greatly appreciated the loving care provided by the "BV" staff. Agnes is survived by her loving children: Ellen Warren (Phillip) and Eric Wier (Laura Frank); daughter-in-law Wendy Youngren; grandchildren: Bailey, Scott, Emily and Linnea. She was preceded in death by her four older siblings: Joseph, Alice, Percy and Ernest; by son Harold in 2001 and Norman in 2016. Interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to: Anza Borrego Foundation, Meals on Wheels Greater San Diego, Inc., or Fletcher Hills Presbyterian Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020