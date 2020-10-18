1/1
Agripino Labrador Ebitner
Agripino Labrador 'Ben' Ebitner
June 23, 1934 - October 10, 2020
San Diego
Agripino Labrador "Ben" Ebitner, age 86, passed away at his San Diego, California home on October 10, 2020 from cirrhosis of the liver. He was born to the late Joaquin Eay Ebitner and Apolonia Peralta Labrador on June 23, 1934 in Manila, Philippines and was the sixth of nine siblings. Ben and his late wife, Zenaida Dawis Zagala, were married for 58 years and are survived by four adult children, 11 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter (Genevieve), his sisters Esperanza E. Balubar and Francisca E. Silverio, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and his dog Kokey.Viewing will be on October 25, 2020 at El Camino Memorial-Sorrento Valley, 4:00-8:00 PM; rosary to be streamed at 7 PM. Funeral mass will be 10 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 11451 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego, CA 92131. The committal service will be a private family ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery. For more on Ben's life, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ san-diego-ca/el-camino-memorial-sorrento-valley/9555.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
El Camino Memorial Benbough Chapel
