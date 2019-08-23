|
Agustin Silvas Gus' Chavez May 23, 1943 - August 18, 2019 San Diego Agustin Gus' Silvas Chavez passed away at home, surrounded by the love and care of his family on August 18, 2019. He was 76 years old. Born in Sonora, Texas, on May 23, 1943, Gus was raised alongside his five brothers and sister in La Casita, a one-bedroom home. He was the star defensive end for the Sonora High School Broncos football team and over summers worked as a sheep-shearer in Montana. In 1963, he left Sonora for San Diego to serve in the US Navy. Gus was classified as a Hospital Corpsman at Balboa Naval Hospital and provided support for countless surgeries as a surgical technician in the Urology Department. He was honorably discharged in 1966 with both the National Defense Service Medal and First Conduct Medal Award. Gus Chavez began his work in the local community while serving in the Navy, through the American G. I. Forum. This work ignited his passions for activism in the pursuit of higher education, first receiving his Associate of Arts degree from San Diego City College, and later his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at San Diego State University in 1971. As a student, Gus was involved in several student organizations fighting for equal opportunities to access higher education through social justice work. His work in these areas contributed to the founding charter of MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan), the Brown Berets, and MAPA.Gus was appointed Director of the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) at San Diego State University in 1974, and serves in the role for 30 years. Through his work in EOP and Student Affairs, Gus made it possible for more than 30,000 students to gain admission, earn their degrees and graduate from SDSU, to become positive role models and mentors in their communities, Gus worked tirelessly to fight for educational equity and access for all, especially first-generation, low-income, and historically-marginalized student groups. Gus is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Enriqueta Valenzuela Chavez; Daughter, Juanita Chavez; Sons, Enrique Chavez, Augustine (Tino) Chavez, and Emiliano Chavez; Grandchildren, Xalli Gordon-Chavez, Gavilan Gordon-Chavez, Noemi Chavez, and Luna Chavez. Gus Chavez will always be remembered as a San Diego State University administrator, student activist, and Chicano community leader and mentor. By his family, he will also be remembered as Daddy, Papa Tn, and Honey. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12 noon at Barrio Station in Logan Heights. Military services will also be forthcoming and held at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gus Chavez Memorial and Scholarship fund. Contact for more information GusChavezCelebration [email protected]
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019