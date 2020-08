Who didn't love Gus Chavez? He was a huge presence on campus for years and yearsa good portion of the 38 years I worked at SDSU. Gus actually CARED. He stood up for the disenfranchised and addressed injustices, large and small. He was a sage with lots of heartrespected and loved by all who knew him. When he retired, it was hard to imagine any mortal filling his shoes. His social justice legacy ripples out into the world and into the future. Rest in peace, Gus. You were a force for good and a wonder.

Barbara Evans