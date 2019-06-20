Resources More Obituaries for Aimee Kay Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Aimee Kay

Obituary Condolences Flowers Aimee Kay August 1, 1958 - June 10, 2019 Santee Paul Kay's beloved wife Aimee died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep at age 60. Born in El Centro, she lived in California most of her life, with 10 years in New Jersey where they met. She always thought of San Diego as "Home." Her career was varied, starting as a Navy Corpsman. She was proud to be a veteran. At the time of her death she was the Pacific Beach United Methodist Church secretary. She not only ran the office but coordinated with and supported the Homeless Outreach Ministry of the church. She worked with the Homeless volunteers who she referred to as "My guys." Aimee was a woman of enthusiasms. She loved horses, learning to ride at age 12. She was, at various times, a member of the Sidesaddle Association, the Santa Fe Hunt, the Chula Vista Mounted Patrol, and the ASPCA Large Animal Rescue volunteers. She loved the water. She paddled with the Ikuna Koa Outrigger Canoe Club and was a member of the Maintenance and Sail Crew of the Maritime Museum of San Diego, sailing on all of the museum's tall ships, including the Star of India, and steaming as crew on the Steam Yacht Media. She loved history. Throughout her adult life, she was also a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism, enjoying recreating the Middle Ages. Through it all, she worked to be part of any community by pitching in and helping on any activity. She always claimed to be "more a Martha than a Mary" and quickly made friends everywhere. She is survived by her husband Paul and his brother and sisters, her beloved stepfather, Dale Larsen, her father Hubert Cox, her sisters Bonnie Henderson and Audrey Cox, and many, many friends all over the world. There will be a Celebration of Life and her ashes will be scattered at sea from the Schooner Californian at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Maritime Museum of San Diego in her name. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 20 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries