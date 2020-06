I had the pleasure of paddling with Aimee and Paul. Aimee was always volunteering whatever help she could. I remember her and Paul starting donations and challenging us all with a match of our donations when our club was trying to buy a canoe. I remember her making a nice hot soup for us on cold paddling nights. She was multi-talented and seemed ready for anything in life. She always offered her home and had a ready invitation to come experience a sail. Her bright smile will not be forgotten. JJ and I send our deepest condolences to Paul, Aimee's family, and all whose lives she touched. Me ke aloha pumehana.

Alyson Jackson