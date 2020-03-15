|
Alan B. Holmes September 16, 1941 - March 8, 2020 San Diego Alan Baker Holmes was born 9-16-1941 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Lydia and Howard Holmes. He attended and graduated from Germantown Academy, Bucknell University, and Officers Candidate School, and served in the US Navy. He was employed by Merrill Lynch, was a General Contractor, and owned Motoring Classics that became the Fine Car Store. He had a wonderful 52 year marriage to his wife, Pat. He is survived by daughter, Kathryn Schwarz (Jeff), son, Alan, and five grandchildren, Griffin, Andrew and Ryan Schwarz and Brooke and Lily Holmes, brother, Andrew Scott and sister, Christy, and a large extended family. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, honest man who loved family, friends and animals.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020