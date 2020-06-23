Alan Carl Hughes January 18, 1977 - June 13, 2020 San Diego Alan Carl Hughes of Lakeside died on June 13, 2020 at the age of 43 of cancer at home with his family. Alan was born to David and Maren Hughes in San Diego in 1977, and was raised with his brother, Scott and sister, Kristie. Alan was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 5. Alan was successfully treated and then introduced to a camp for kids with cancer, Camp Reach for the Sky. When Camp Reach for the Sky (CR4TS) was first graced with his presence in 1984, it was clear CR4TS would never be the same. It was through CR4TS that Alan grew into the superhero known as Hoss. Over the decades he was able to touch thousands of people impacted by cancer. In 2019, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 35-year involvement in CR4TS. Through his relationships with camp he met his wife, Marin and they married in July 2005. In 2007 their son Fletcher was born and in 2010 their daughter Finley was born.Alan was an active member of the community, volunteering his time coaching his children in baseball and soccer and in community cancer organizations such as Cancer College. He was often heard saying "Effort and Attitude" which he lived by even while given every obstacle through cancer. He worked hard to make things easier for those around him, always making everyone laugh and at ease. He stood up for what is right and loved those around him. He was an advocate for children in difficult situations and was a dedicated, loyal husband, father, friend, brother, uncle and son. He loved hometown sports, smoked meats, national parks and entertaining others with a great story. Alan is survived by his wife, Marin, children, Fletcher and Finley, parents, David and Maren, and sister, Kristie as well as brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, uncle, Dennis, bother, Scott and nephew, Dennis. Alan's legacy will carry on and will forever make a difference.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store