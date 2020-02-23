|
|
Alan Coffin August 11, 1944 - February 7, 2020 San Diego Alan Coffin was born in Riverside, California, in August of 1944. He was one of four brothers. Alan grew up loving sports and went on to play baseball and basketball at Cal Poly Pomona University. He studied dentistry at the University of the Pacific and moved to San Diego to open his practice in 1969 at age 25. Athletics continued to be an influence in Alan's life as he played Over The Line, Old Pros softball, coached countless Little League teams and was an avid fan of San Diego sports.With a heart as big and generous as Alan's, working so hard to love and support others, it peacefully gave out. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; their three children, Tyler (Divina), Colin, and Callie; grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas, and brothers, Hugh (Katie) and Roger (Cheryl). Alan's brother, Bruce, preceded him in death.A celebration of life will be held on February 27, 2020, at The Mission Bay Yacht Club at 3:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SDSU Athletics in Alan's honor.Please sign the guest book and find further information online at https://www.powaybernardomortuary.net/obituary/alan-coffin.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020