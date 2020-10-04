Alan H Usrey

June 11, 1942 - September 26, 2020

Vista

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Alan Harold Usrey, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78.Alan was born on June 11, 1942 in Pasadena, CA to Lloyd and Geraldine Usrey. After graduating from UC Long Beach, he married his college sweetheart, Diana Gibbs, on August 20, 1966 in Placentia, CA. They raised five children: Tim, Tiffani, Trina, Thomas and Travis.Alan lived his dreams. He was proud and happy to be a farmer and often remarked there was nothing else he'd rather be doing. He used his skills to add onto their home and build Peacefield Farms. Alan was a man who volunteered at church, preferred current events over sports and comedy over drama. He was an honest man who believed in doing the right thing and never tired of giving others the benefit of the doubt. His was a life well lived and will be sorely missed.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diana; his five children and their spouses, Tim and Twyla, Tiffani and David, Trina and Jeff, Thomas and Rachel and Travis and Surbhi; his eight grandchildren Christine, Oriana, Stephanie, Tyler, Rhiannon, Maeve, Ansh and Kiaan; brother Jerry; sister Leann and countless other family and friends.Donations may be sent to First Church of Christ Scientist, 440 S Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025.



