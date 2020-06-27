Hi sweetie.

It has been 7 months since your departure from us all.

I recently returned from a trip seeing our 10 grandchildren. You would be so proud of each of them. The newest edition is baby Isaac who looks a lot like Ryan and little David. We all had so much fun together and are going to plan my next trip. They are all doing so well in their new location. They all keep very busy with school, chores and of course having some fun. They all take martial arts classes 3 days a week and if you had been able to come with me, I don't doubt that you would have been right in there with them participating in the class. They surely would have loved that!

I had recently sent them boxes of their favorite granola bars like the ones you use to give them when they would visit us. They loved them and remembered all the great times they had with you.

You were a wonderful loving husband to me and not one day goes by without me thinking of the great times we had together, loving and laughing.

I miss you tremendously and know you are with me whenever I think of you. Thank you for the wonderful life we shared together. I will love you for eternity!

Your loving wife,

Leslie

Leslie