Alan Keith Hanning
In memory of Alan Keith Hanning.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
January 28, 2020
Hi sweetie.
It has been 7 months since your departure from us all.
I recently returned from a trip seeing our 10 grandchildren. You would be so proud of each of them. The newest edition is baby Isaac who looks a lot like Ryan and little David. We all had so much fun together and are going to plan my next trip. They are all doing so well in their new location. They all keep very busy with school, chores and of course having some fun. They all take martial arts classes 3 days a week and if you had been able to come with me, I don't doubt that you would have been right in there with them participating in the class. They surely would have loved that!
I had recently sent them boxes of their favorite granola bars like the ones you use to give them when they would visit us. They loved them and remembered all the great times they had with you.
You were a wonderful loving husband to me and not one day goes by without me thinking of the great times we had together, loving and laughing.
I miss you tremendously and know you are with me whenever I think of you. Thank you for the wonderful life we shared together. I will love you for eternity!
Your loving wife,
Leslie
Leslie
July 3, 2019
Alan was my closest friend during our junior high school days. I will always remember the fun times we had playing ball tag with Chris at their house, riding bikes through Lemon Grove, swimming at Carman Ranch, talking about girls, or making funny movies on our super 8 movie camera. It really didn't matter with Alan because he was always ready with some type of prank to add some fun. I'll always cherish our friendship and remember him for his smile and laugh. May he rest in peace and I pray that someday I'll see him again. God bless him and his entire family. May they find comfort in knowing how his life impacted so many in a positive way.
Steve Solomon
Friend
July 1, 2019
To see a beautiful tribute and celebration of life to my brother put together by his children, go to vistosofh.com. Love you Al, your little sis.
Mary Brooks
June 30, 2019
Alan was always a lot of fun to be with at Uni High. He was a member of our O.E. 800 Brotherhood and we had lots of fun partying at Fiesta Island. May God's love be with him and his family.
Tom Elling
June 30, 2019
Uni High School Memories, Rose colored glasses, Mr. GQ. funny, always smiling Alan, have missed you at the last couple of reunions, will miss you again at this years reunion...God Bless you and your family.
Sherri Souza-Adams
University of SD High School '74
Sherri Souza-Adams
