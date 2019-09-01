Home

Albert Asbury Albie' Thompson Jr. September 22, 1928 - August 16, 2019 San Diego Albert A. "Albie" Thompson Jr. died peacefully August 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Estelle, and five children: Albert III (Nancy), Dan, Dave (Vickie), Susie, and Aimee (Andy). Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Following graduation from the University of Maryland, he briefly served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lt. In 1955, he joined the Central Intelligence Agency in the Office of Security retiring in December 1979. In 1980, he was employed by ESL in Sunnyvale, CA. Following his distinguished career, he retired as Director of Security for TRW in San Diego, CA in 1994. Albie will be greatly missed. There will be a service on September 5, 2019 at Miramar National Cemetery at 1pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
