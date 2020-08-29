Estelle and Family

Sincere condolences on your loss of an amazing and wonderful man -our ESL family patriarch-Albie, just loved this guy. So many happy, fun and great working career memories.



Albie used to enter into our offices singing we are all in our places with bright shiny places and always made me smile. ❤ He was always so very adorable, funny, limericky and always had a great attitude. ❤



I have thought of him a lot over the years after leaving ESL (78-00) with fond, fond memories.



Love and hugs...Mary Danze

Coworker