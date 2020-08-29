1/1
Albert Asbury Thompson Jr.
1928 - 2019
In memory of Albert Asbury Thompson Jr..

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
01:00 PM
Miramar National Cemetery
7 entries
February 11, 2020
On behalf of the Golden Techites of McKinley Tech High School in Washington, D.C., we extend condolences to this family. Albie was a star athlete and honors student.
Bill Butler
September 24, 2019
I was sad to hear of Albie's passing. I will always have fond memories of him. Albie was my ASAC at WFO in my CIA Office of Security days many years ago. Such a jovial and wonderful manager who delighted in mentoring his junior field agents. Sincerest condolences to his family.
Frank Magnanelli
September 5, 2019
Condolences to the entire Thompson family.
Deborah Swanson
September 1, 2019
"What a good guy!" During the years I worked at ESL, Albie was unflappable and perpetually cheerful. He was generous with his time and always accessible to work a problem. I have fond memories of him working alongside George Bessey. What a duo.

My condolences to The Thompson Family. Be assured that, like me, Albie's coworkers treasured him and remember him with affection even after all this time.
Claudia Nedrow
August 30, 2019
Albie was a warm-hearted, wonderful man, and a true Cold War hero. He was always able to make my father laugh, which was not easy to do. The world is a lesser place. We are praying for the whole Thompson family.
Love,
Chris Bessey
Chris Bessey
Friend
August 30, 2019
Albie's kind heart, soft voice and silly sense of humor will be sorely missed. A tried and true friend to my father and a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Condolences to the entire Thompson family.
With Love,
Cheryl Bessey
Cheryl; Bessey
Friend
August 20, 2019
Estelle and Family
Sincere condolences on your loss of an amazing and wonderful man -our ESL family patriarch-Albie, just loved this guy. So many happy, fun and great working career memories.

Albie used to enter into our offices singing we are all in our places with bright shiny places and always made me smile. ❤ He was always so very adorable, funny, limericky and always had a great attitude. ❤

I have thought of him a lot over the years after leaving ESL (78-00) with fond, fond memories.

Love and hugs...Mary Danze
Mary Danze
Coworker
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
