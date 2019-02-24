Albert Carrillo December 13, 1956 - February 5, 2019 Chula Vista Albert Carrillo, 62, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Chula Vista, CA. Albert was born December 13, 1956, to Albert and Dolores Carrillo in Chula Vista, CA, oldest of three children. He graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1975.Albert worked as a Superintendent for AM Ortega Construction, Inc. where he was respected for being a skilled leader and hard worker. Albert loved playing, watching and coaching sports. He spent his free time playing golf, listening to music and spending time with his wife, family and friends. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh, quick-witted sense of humor and most importantly, teaching his family how to live life to the fullest.Albert is survived by his wife, Martha of 37 years; daughters, Celina (Jaime) Herrera, and Deniece Carrillo (DG); son, Eric (Jessica) Carrillo; parents, Albert and Dolores Carrillo; sisters, Greta Carrillo and Laurice (Miguel) Cesena; grandchildren, Alexia, Jaime, Xavier, Sebastian, Camila, and Adriana; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Albert was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to everyone.Memorial Services for Albert Carrillo will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, at Corpus Christi Parish, 450 Corral Canyon Rd., Bonita, CA 91902. His Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Swiss Park & Hall, 2001 Main St., Chula Vista, CA 91911. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary