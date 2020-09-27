Albert Johan (Joe) Gerhard Hoftiezer

December 12, 1922 - September 16, 2020

Escondido

Albert Johan Gerhard (Joe) Hoftiezer, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2020 at the age of 97. He is survived by his four children: Elisabeth Haven and her spouse Joel; MaryAnn Hoftiezer; Joe Hoftiezer and his spouse Virginia; Pearl Boelter and her spouse Tom; and six grandchildren: Brenton Haven and his spouse Emily and great grandson Landon; Emily Haven; Sophie Haven; Stephanie Hoftiezer; Carissa Callaway and her spouse Stanton; and Ashley Hatcher and her spouse Derek. He is also survived by his sister, Willemien Heideman-Hoftiezer and his brother Gerhard Hoftiezer and spouse Hanna Hoftiezer-Kraaijenbrink of The Netherlands. Joe immigrated from The Netherlands in 1948 at the age of 26. He initially lived in Minnesota but found his way to Escondido, CA where he met his wife, Johanna, and married in 1953. There they started a dairy farming business "Twin Palms Dairy" and worked the business together for nearly 20 years until it was sold. He then worked for a family estate in Rancho Santa Fe for more than 20 years. During that time, they also purchased an almond orchard in Modesto, CA, but remained living in Escondido. Joe enjoyed reading, gardening with Johanna and entertaining family and friends at their hilltop home. They were active in the Reformed church in Escondido for many years where Joe faithfully served as an usher. He grew to love his Lord and Savior and is joyfully reunited with his wife and family and friends who have gone before him. Memorial services will be held at Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, 225 South Broadway, Escondido, on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am.



