Albert Richard Harmon November 10, 1942 - February 26, 2020 San Diego On February 26th, 2020, Albert Harmon passed away at the age of 77. Albert was born on November 10th, 1942, in Brookline, MA, to Joseph and Lillian (Tobias) Harmon. He faithfully served our country in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his brother Steven and his daughter Lisa. He is survived by his wife Carol; his children, Samantha, Jacob (Cara), Gillian; and grandchildren, Anthony, Lokae, Melanie, Jackson, June, and Lyle. Services will be held March 3rd, 2020 at El Camino Memorial Park at 11:00 AM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020