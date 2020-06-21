Albert S. Al' Caldrone December 20, 1941 - April 26, 2020 La Mesa Albert Salvatore Caldrone, 78, passed away peacefully at his residence In La Mesa, California, on April 26, 2020. Al was born on December 20, 1941, a son to the late Albert D. and Carol (Carmel Dinard) Caldrone in Youngstown, Ohio.As a young boy, Al studied clarinet from his father, and throughout his life Al was proficient in various woodwind instruments. Al received his Bachelor of Music Education at Youngstown State University in 1965. He then attended Ohio State University and graduated with a Master of Music degree in 1968. After college, Al remained in Columbus (Ohio) and became a member of the Columbus Symphony, and taught music privately. In the 1980's, Al relocated to the San Diego area (La Mesa). He resided there for the rest of his life. In La Mesa, Al taught students privately and sold instruments at McCrea Music Company, then later at Alan's Music Center, Inc. for many years. His students greatly admired him, and they learned much from him. He received many expressions of gratitude over the years, not only from his students but also from their parents. In 2019, Al retired from Alan's Music Center.Throughout his life, Al had a passion not only for music but also for cars, especially classic and custom cars. Recently, he had his 1976 Oldsmobile 442 Cutlass professionally customized to his own designs. After completion, Al was so proud of his car that he entered it into various car shows in the San Diego area. Al was also a huge NASCAR racing fan. His knowledge of NASCAR history always amazed fellow car-buffs! In addition, Al was an avid reader, artist, and writer. Al is survived by his sisters Patty Caldrone of Poland, Ohio, and Sally Caldrone (Tom Mahan) of Palm Coast, Florida.There will be a private burial of Al's remains at Resurrection Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Al to the Albert D. Caldrone Scholarship Fund at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.Al will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul by all those who knew him.Rest in peace, our dear brother.



