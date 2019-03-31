Alberto Alby' Poblete July 1, 1936 - March 24, 2019 San Diego On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Alberto "Alby" Velasquez Poblete, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 82. Alby was born on July 1, 1936 in Quezon City, Philippines, to Sofia Velasquez and Vicente Poblete. He joined the U.S. Navy and retired after 30 years as Senior Master Chief. On December 28, 1960, he married Beatrice "Bette" Ponce. They raised two sons, Patrick and Paul, and two daughters, Patricia and Pamela. Alby was a resilient man, blending the strength and discipline that are hallmarks of the U.S. military, with kindness and compassion. He was both generous and stern; more comfortable with sleeping in a twin-sized bed made up to the standards he learned in boot camp, but also generous with his time, energy and money. He served as President of the San Diego Cosmopolitan chapter of Lions Club International. The common thread tying his life together was hard work. He rose from a small neighborhood in the Philippines to the highest rank an enlisted sailor can achieve. Throughout his career and into retirement, Alby built a real estate network across the city of San Diego, carefully saving and investing to provide for his family. Alby loved to travel. His friends tell stories of trips they took to visit villages in the Philippines. He sailed the world in a submarine while in the Navy, and did it all over again in cruise ships and land tours after he retired. Alby was a God-fearing man and a dedicated parishioner at St. Therese Catholic Church. He taught his family to love and trust in the Lord. He was preceded in death by his father, Vicente, his mother, Sofia, and his brother, Tony. He is survived by his wife, Bette, his children, Patrick, Patricia, Paul and Pamela, his four grandchildren, Patrick, Lauren, Ian and Elizabeth, and his sisters Vangie, Linda, Ellie and Emma. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1 at 11:00 AM at the St. Therese Catholic Church with burial to follow at Greenwood Memorial Park. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary