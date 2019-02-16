Alden Edward Seifried Jr. December 8, 1928 - January 16, 2019 San Diego After 90 years of life filled with unconditional love for family, teaching and wisdom, Alden Edward Seifried Jr. passed away on Jan. 16, 2019. Born on Dec. 8, 1928, to parents, Alden E. Seifried Sr. and Gertrude Suthard, Alden Jr. grew up with late brothers, Richard and Edward Seifried, and is survived by sister, Marilyn Bahl. Alden has also been reunited with his late wife, Carol Marie Davis Seifried, who he enjoyed 51 years of marriage with.Alden also is survived by his children, Suzanne Vazzana and Alden E. Seifried III, as well as grandchildren, Matthew Vazzana, Jeff Vazzana, Crystal Bejarano, and John Seifried. While all share the unity of being in the same family, the six children and grandchildren also share another commonality being the recipients of Alden's affection, knowledge and infectious laughter. He made each relationship with his children and grandchildren unique in their own way, but all came with the love and devotion he had for his whole family. After serving for four years in the Korean War as a member of the United States Navy, Alden carried his passion of enlightening others into his 30-year math teaching career at Monte Vista and Whittier High Schools. Being more than just a teacher, Alden is remembered for caring for each and every student and colleague throughout his impressive career. He also carried his schooling outside of the walls of the Whittier area, always teaching his grandchildren a lesson or two about life and the outdoors when they would head to Rock Creek one of Alden's favorite getaways. Alden's passion for the great outdoors is something he's passed on that the family he leaves behind is grateful for. When he wasn't enjoying fishing and camping in great outdoors or driving his Lexus convertible, Alden was using his math mastery in his hobbies when playing bridge at a very high level and poker at the local casino. And, of course, each day got started with the newspaper which held his daily reading and cartoon section. His fondness of the cartoon section was a reflection of the joy he brought to his family, and not just because he would read them the funnies whenever he had the chance. In every day life, his witty intelligence, love of humor and great laugh would brighten the mood in every room he was in. Alden was the nucleus of the Seifried family and an educator in every facet of his life. His love and enthusiasm will be dearly missed, but will also stick with the family in this time of mourning and beyond. In lIeu of flowers, please donate to Whittier High School Alumni Association at www.whittierhighalumni.org Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary