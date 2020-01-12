|
Alecia Bernadette Palmer SAN DIEGO Alecia Bernadette Palmer of San Diego, California, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. She was born in San Diego on October 12, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Mildred McNulla. She attended SDSU, and worked over thirty years for General Atomic, and later for UCSD SuperComputer Center. Alecia was a skilled dancer, a talented cook, and always enjoyed a good laugh. She passionately followed college basketball, and read avidly. She is survived by her children, Michael Arebalo, Kelly Hansen, and Robin Palmer; grandchildren, Anthony, Allison, and Kaitlyn Arebalo, Kenley Redus and Jessy Kessely; and great-grandchild, Emmilee Arebalo. October 12, 1935 - December 14, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020