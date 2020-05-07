Alexander De Mateo April 7, 2020 San Diego Alexander De Mateo, 59, passed away on April 7, 2020, in San Diego, California, due to a medical issue. Alex graduated from North Salinas High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30+ years. He will always be remembered for his humble, generous, and humorous nature.Alex was preceded in death by his parents Angeles and Purita, and sister, Rosalinda. He is survived by his siblings Lito, Marilou (George), Perla, Abe, and Vicky; brother-in-law, Perfecto; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Jonathan), Nicole and Jordan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store