Alfred G. Butler May 20, 1934 - November 21, 2019 SAN DIEGO Al Butler, age 85, passed away at home after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joanne; his sister, Blanche; his children, Susan Milliron (Michael), Grant Butler (Debbie), Chris Butler, Kimberly Connell, and former daughter-in-law, Kristen Butler. In addition, grandchildren, David Milliron, Gavin, Kimberly, Alex, Zach, Judie, Katelyn and Kylie Butler, and seven great-grandchildren, and his best friend, Jim McWalters. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judie Butler Murphy.Al spent 15 years with police forces in Philadelphia and San Diego. Later, Al worked for ADT, running marketing and field operations throughout San Diego. Al, then worked as a contract construction superintendent. He started Off the Floor' Bike and Surf Racks. In retirement, he partnered with his wife by running the administrative operations for her very successful dermatology practice in Encinitas.Al loved skiing, golfing, and enjoyed owning and driving his 48 Plymouth Coupe. A trip to San Elijo Lagoon over a decade ago with his granddaughters, started a new passion for Al. He quickly became an avid bird photographer which led to a web gallery, pbase.com/albutler. There, he published shots in "Picture of the Day" which has many followers. He enjoyed the camaraderie with photographers, fellow dog walkers, birders, and park rangers.Al was humble, kind, witty, creative, courageous and an inspiration to all of us who loved and cherished him. We will miss him terribly. A private service will be held at the lagoon.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019