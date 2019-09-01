|
Alice Blakeley Winn November 16, 1933 - August 19, 2019 Del Mar Alice Blakeley Winn, 85, passed away on Monday, August 19th, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Alice was born in 1933 to Walter Winn and Jane Price Winn in Coronado, CA. She graduated from The Bishop's School in 1951 and continued her academic career at USC. Alice settled in Del Mar in the mid-1950s and had three children: Christopher, Blakeley, and Cameron. Alice's years were spent teaching, riding horses, walking the beach in Del Mar, reading avidly, cheering on her beloved Trojans, volunteering at the local elementary school, and enjoying time with her friends and family. Alice was fiercely independent, had strong opinions, rigorous values, and a big heart. Alice was preceded in death by her father Walter, mother Jane, and son Christopher. She is survived by her daughters Blakeley Johnson-Taylor (Rob) and Cameron Borst (Coby); grandchildren Coulter, Caitlyn, Sidney, Kendall, Kellyn, and Christopher; great-grandchildren Declan, Nolan, and Hayden; siblings Coulter, Nick, Tom, and Mary Lauren; and countless friends and extended family. Happy trails Alice, you'll be sorely missed. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Del Mar.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019